Fisherman lands $4000 fine

A master of a fishing vessel has been fined for entering a no-go zone near Lady Elliot Island.

THE master of a recreational fishing vessel has been fined $4000 for illegal fishing activities after the vessel he was in charge of was detected inside a no-take green zone near Lady Elliot Island.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to being in charge of the vessel, from which others were fishing, when it entered the zone.

The offence was one of 54 illegal fishing offences that were detected in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park over the six-week Christmas holiday period, according to figures released by the Park Authority.

More than half (35) were for poaching in no-take green zones.

Cairns saw the most illegal recreational fishing, with 28 offences over the six weeks.

Overall, the rate of illegal activity was down on last year.

Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority field management assistant director Andrew Simpson said it was encouraging to see fishers had taken notice of a recent education and compliance blitz.

"It's good to see more people taking poaching seriously,” he said.

"We ran a dedicated campaign in the Townsville area so fishers were aware patrols were on the water day and night as part of our no-tolerance approach to illegal fishing - there is no excuse, if you fish in a green zone you will get caught and risk a $2100 fine.”

In addition to poaching from no-take areas, there were 10 instances of excess fishing lines in yellow (conservation) zones and seven incidents of illegal spearfishing in public appreciation zones.

The Marine Park Authority recently received $4.9 million from the Federal Government to put more field officers on the water, improving compliance, providing early warning of further bleaching and managing threats such as crown-of-thorns starfish.

Free zoning maps are available at bait and tackle shops, visitor centres and ship chandlers.

Maps are also available from Marine Park Authority, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol offices; or by calling 1800 990 177 or visiting www.gbrmpa.gov.au.

Any suspected illegal activity can be reported to the free 24-hour hotline 1800 380 048, or via an online incident report form.