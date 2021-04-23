Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to Kurnell following reports of two people in distress in the water. One man has died at the scene.
Emergency services were called to Kurnell following reports of two people in distress in the water. One man has died at the scene.
News

Fisherman dies after being washed off rocks

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
23rd Apr 2021 5:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is dead and another has been rushed to hospital after they were washed off rocks in Sydney's south this afternoon.

Reports of a fishing accident on Potter Point Rd, Kurnell, about 3pm saw police and paramedics rush to the scene to find the two men in the water.

A man in his 40s was given CPR but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was rescued and treated by paramedics onshore before being taken to Sutherland Hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said that witnesses saw the men rock-fishing at Potter Point before they were washed into the water.

Investigators have established a crime scene and inquiries are continuing.

Originally published as Fisherman dies after being washed off rocks

drowning fishing accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BEACH REPORT: Mixed conditions forecast for the long weekend

        Premium Content BEACH REPORT: Mixed conditions forecast for the long weekend

        News Best days to head to the beach and when the ocean is expected to start getting “choppy and messy”

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        News This will mean changes to our local app

        How you can help support service personnel at the checkout

        Premium Content How you can help support service personnel at the checkout

        News Coles launches campaign to raise funds for veterans in the lead up to Anzac Day

        FULL LIST: Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in Bundy

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in Bundy

        News When and where Anzac Day services will be held around the Bundaberg region.