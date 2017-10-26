Fisheries patrol officers to wear body cameras

FOR THE RECORD: All Queensland fisheries patrol officers will be required to wear cameras, due to be rolled out statewide by February.

ALL Queensland fisheries patrol officers will be required to wear cameras to keep officers safe and record interactions with the public.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers in Brisbane are the first to wear the body cameras which will be a standard part of uniforms across the state by February.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the camera roll-out were a recommendation from a QBFP Workplace Health and Safety review.

"The Palaszczuk Government has accepted the recommendation as it will help to ensure the safety of the patrol officers and with compliance and prosecutions,” Ms Donaldson said.

"This initiative comes as 20 additional patrol officers started work this month as part of the government's commitment to vastly improved compliance and data gathering to support better management of our fisheries resources,” she said.

"This is a new era in fisheries management and it is appropriate that our front line officers have all the tools they require to do their jobs as efficiently as possible.”

Fisheries Acting Minister Anthony Lynham said Pinkenba was chosen as the initial site because of the high number of officers working in the district, as well as its closeness to information technology support services.

"Being a Brisbane-based district office close to IT professionals and the contractor who is providing the equipment, it will be an opportunity to iron out any glitches at an early stage,” Dr Lynham said.

Cameras will be rolled out at Redlands, Gold Coast, Mooloolaba and Noosa in coming weeks, with the rest of the patrol to be progressively brought onto the system by early next year allowing all interactions with the public to be recorded.

Dr Lynham said data would only be reviewed on an "as-needs” basis, and would be stored in a secure environment.

"All interactions with the public will be recorded, but recorded information will only be reviewed if necessary,” he said.