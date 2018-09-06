Fisheries officer joins local team

GRADUATE: Riley Hamer (inset, with Fisheries Minister Mark Furner) is among 21 new Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers.

RILEY Hamer has always had a love for the water and now he's graduated for a job dedicated to just that.

Mr Hamer was one of 21 people who graduated as a Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol Officers on Tuesday.

The new graduate is stationed in Bundaberg.

Mr Hamer said the job offered an array of interesting duties, all of which were a big calling card for him.

"I've always been in the boating and fisheries industry, growing up being an avid fisherman and that sort of thing,” he said.

"It's something I've always been passion about and it's something I've wanted to be a part of ensuring the sustainability of fisheries for generations to come.

Mr Hamer said it was the diverse duties as an officer which made the position "so fantastic”.

"As an officer it's a massive variety of duties, there's overt and overt patrols to office-based intel work,” he said.

"It changes all the time and we're so diverse in what we do.”

While graduating on Tuesday, Mr Hamer said he moved to Bundaberg nine months ago when he joined the Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol.

"I've been working for Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol for the past nine months, within that time you do a lot of on-the-job training as well there's also a lot of trips to Brisbane to learn about all the different types of fisheries and legislation that comes with that,” he said.

"It's taken for some of us, between nine and 11 months to become actually authorised officers.”

He said there was five officers in the Bundaberg patrol district area which spanned from " north of 1770 and running down to the Gregory River”.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the new fisheries compliance officers were recruited last year as part of the Queensland Government's $20 million Sustainable Fisheries Strategy.

"For the new graduates, today marks the culmination of an 11-month intensive training program,” Mr Furner said.

"Of the 21 new officers to be stationed around the state, Anthony Aitken will be posted in Hervey Bay and Riley Hamer in Bundaberg.”

Mr Furner said the new officers would ensure our fisheries resources remained sustainable for the future.

"Black marketing of fisheries resources undermines the viability of commercial and recreational fishing, and the competitiveness of legitimate seafood processors and buyers,” he said.

Mr Furner said the graduation coincided with the introduction of the Fisheries (Sustainable Fisheries Strategy) Amendment Bill 2018.

"This Bill will modernise our fisheries laws and bring fisheries management in line with world's best practice,” he said.