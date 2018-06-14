Fisheries hand out dozens of fines during Bundy blitz

CAUGHT OUT: Crabbers were fined for possession of female and undersized mud crabs, interference with crabbing apparatus, failure to mark crab apparatus and using excess crab apparatus.

CAUGHT OUT: Crabbers were fined for possession of female and undersized mud crabs, interference with crabbing apparatus, failure to mark crab apparatus and using excess crab apparatus. Allan Reinikka ROK310318akrabtas

FISHERIES have been kept busy patrolling the region's waters and detecting a "significant amount of illegal fishing activity”.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol acting district officer Deryk Smith said Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol conducted a five-day operation focussing on mud crab fishing in the wider Bundaberg area.

The patrols took in 13 rivers and creeks between the Burrum River and Baffle Creek, including the Elliott, Burnett and Kolan river systems.

"Fisheries officers detected a significant amount of illegal fishing activity and issued 62 Fisheries Infringement Notices and 12 Marine Infringement Notices,” Mr Smith said.

"Thirty-six FINs were issued for offences relating to mud crabbing including possession of female and undersized mud crabs, interference with crabbing apparatus, failure to mark crab apparatus and using excess crab apparatus.

"Twenty-one unmarked crab pots and two fishing nets of a commercial size were seized.”

He said QBFP carried out targeted operations to ensure compliance with fisheries regulations and in response to community concerns and tip-offs.

"In recent months, there have been multiple operations and investigations into illegal crabbing activity across Queensland, with day and night patrols on waterways and at boat ramps, including the use of specialised surveillance equipment like hidden cameras,” Mr Smith said.

The rules and regulations in place are for fishing in Queensland to protect and conserve fish stocks.

Mr Smith said by following the rules the state's valuable fisheries resources would be around for current and future generations of Queenslanders to enjoy.

"Fishers should be familiar with size and possession limits for different fish species, how to correctly measure fish, the restrictions on fishing gear and when closed seasons apply.”

The rules are on the free Qld Fishing smartphone app, at www.fisheries.qld.gov.au or by phoning 13 25 23.

To report unlawful fishing, phone the 24-hour toll-free Fishwatch hotline on 1800 017 116.