Fisher spends hours at sea after being shot with speargun

OUCH: The 24-year-old man was speared about 8.30am but didn't return to the coast until 1pm.
OUCH: The 24-year-old man was speared about 8.30am but didn't return to the coast until 1pm. Contributed
Emma Reid
by

A MAN has spent the day in agony after he was shot with a speargun while fishing yesterday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service operations supervisor Martin Kelly told the NewsMail it had been a long day for the man, who was shot in the ankle about 8.30am.

"He was a fair way out to sea when it happened," Mr Kelly said.

"Emergency crews had to wait for him to arrive back to Agnes Water - that was about 1pm."

The 24-year-old man was then flown to Bundaberg Hospital in the LifeFlight helicopter.

The helicopter arrived at Captain Cook Dr about 2pm.

The man was stabilised and paramedics shortened the spear by cutting it before flying him to hospital in a stable condition.

The chopper had been due to arrive at the hospital about 3.30pm.

Mr Kelly said it was important during similar incidents that people did not remove the spear, as it would do more damage or may cause the person to suffer excess bleeding.

It is not known who shot the spear which hit the man.

It is also not known whether he is a local or a tourist.

