Fish stockers gasping for air

CLOUD OVER FISHING COMP: Mingo Crossing is always a hive of activity for Catch-a-catty weekend in August, but could be in doubt if new members don't come on board. Contributed

PARADISE Dam Stocking Association Inc is in desperate need of assistance to ensure its future and that of the Catch-a-catty fishing competition.

President Lofty Wendt said himself and secretary Beppi Stanley were from the original executive.

"We are both over 75 years of age and are not going to be seeking re-election,” he said.

"Our present treasurer, Ruth Rokesky, has also resigned as they have sold their property and are moving away.

Mr Wendt said the Catch-a-catty competition brought anywhere from 400-600 visitors to the North Burnett for the last weekend of August each year.

"At our age it is physically impossible to run Catch-a-catty where we are run off our feet over a 48-hour period.

"We need new members to step up,” he said.

Mr Wendt said the association was formed in 2007 with equal representation of members from Biggenden, Mt Perry and Gayndah.

"Their goal was to develop Paradise Dam into a quality fishing destination by stocking the dam with bass and bara fingerlings,” he said

"To date about 150,000 bass and 100,000 bara fingerlings have been released into the dam.”

Mr Wendt said all the money raised to purchase had been thanks to the Catch-a-catty weekend.

An annual general meeting will be held this Saturday at Mingo Crossing starting with a sausage sizzle at 8am followed by meeting at 8.30am.

For more information phone Lofty Wendt on 41271294 or 0438096663.