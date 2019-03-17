Fish found dead at Moneys Creek

FISHY SITUATION: Another fish kill has been reported at Moneys Creek Bargara.

FISHY SITUATION: Another fish kill has been reported at Moneys Creek Bargara. Bundaberg Regional Council

ANOTHER fish kill has been reported in the Bundaberg region.

This time it took place at Moneys Creek in Bargara, just weeks after a mass fish kill in the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.

It's not the first time fish have died at the location with hundreds killed in 2009 due to a lack of oxygen from the high temperature of the water.

It then happened again in 2013 where the matter was referred to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Concerns were raised late last year by local Darryl Hampson after feared the algae from the estuary flow would contaminate the water.

In December Mr Hampson told the NewsMail the estuary needed to be flushed out.

At the time he said the water was "black and smelly”.

"They need to do away with these gates... and let it be tidal, that's the only way it's going to fix this creek,” he said.

"We've got algae in there, and by the colour of the water, we'll need big rainfall to flush it out too.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the council needed State Government funding to help fix issues at Moneys Creek and the latest incident was causing frustration and disappointment.

"Council is one of many stakeholders involved with Moneys Creek and we've been trying for years to get the government interested in helping with a long-term solution,” he said.

"Constructive discussions were held last year with various parties and Burnett Mary Regional Group offered to take a leadership role.

"Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful in gaining necessary funds from the government.”

The council said the causeway gate was scheduled for re-opening at high tide today to assist flushing the catchment.