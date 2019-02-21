FISH DEATHS: Thousands of dead fish at Bundy gardens

Dead fish line the banks of the pond at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.

DEAD fish have lined the banks of one of the ponds at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.

At the scene, NewsMail reporter Geordi Offord saw thousands of the deceased fish lining the banks of one of the ponds.

The fish ranged in size from a couple of centimetres up to at least 10cm.

While there was no bad smell, it was noticed the many birds around the area were showing no interest in eating the the fish.

A short statement on the council's Bundaberg Now website said council was investigating the death of "dozens of fish”.

"Bundaberg Regional Council staff are investigating the death of dozens of fish at the Botanic Gardens,” the statement said.

"Hot and dry conditions are believed to have contributed to the incident. A similar event occurred in January last year.”

