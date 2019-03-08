Menu
Megan Kline is honoured by her ground-breaking appointment to a senior position with Peabody mining.
Peabody mine makes company history with equality move

8th Mar 2019 4:00 AM | Updated: 8:44 AM
AFTER developing an interest in the resources sector as a 17-year-old, Megan Kline has completed an exceptional rise through the ranks.

Hailing from Moranbah, Ms Kline has been appointed as Peabody Moorvale's site senior executive, becoming the first woman to assume the role in the history of the mining company.

The announcement on International Women's Day was a proud moment for Ms Kline, who said a day with her stepdad at the Kalgoorlie gold mine set her on the industry pathway.

"My stepdad was in the mining industry in Western Australia but for some time I thought I was going to study medicine," she said.

"That all changed that day at Kalgoorlie where I found the big trucks and massive scale of operations really exciting.

"I believe the sky really is the limit for women who want to pursue trade and professional roles in the resources sector.

"For any young woman thinking about what career they might choose, I say give mining a crack. It's challenging, exciting, there's amazing people to work with and far greater financial security than some other industries offer."

Peabody Australian president, George Schuller Jnr paid tribute to Ms Kline's commitment and determination to re-shape perceptions of the typical mining industry employee.

