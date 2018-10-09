First win secured by Wide Bay in comp

CRICKET: Wide Bay coach Simon Gills always had confidence the team could produce what it did on Sunday.

But even he was surprised by what happened.

The representative side claimed its first victory in the Lord's Taverners Competition, beating last year's premiers Toombul by 79 runs.

The win ended a tough month in the competition after the side lost its first three games by an average of 130 runs.

"I know the boys have had the ability, it's just about stepping up at the right time,” Gills said.

"I said one of the keys this week was to bat 50 overs.

"They did the right thing and lasted right until the final ball.”

Wide Bay for the first time this season batted first and made 246 from its 50 overs.

Isaac Kelsey and Matt Jackson made 42 and 36 respectively with four others making more than 20.

Jackson then starred with the ball to claim four wickets with Dylan Heycox also claiming four.

"We've been able to field and bowl well but struggled when it came to batting,” Gills said.

"It's the first time the kids have been in a competition, like this at a high level, with kids their own age.

"In some ways they were overwhelmed because of the mental game involved.”

Gills said the win would hopefully provide the team with the confidence they belong.

But he isn't resting on his laurels as well.

"This week we put it all together,” he said.

"But every week is a new week. I said to the boys enjoy the win but be prepared to start all over again. Everyone enjoyed it but all realised as well that one win doesn't make a year.” Wide Bay will face Western Suburbs this weekend before playing in Bundaberg for the first time ever the following week against Sunshine Coast.