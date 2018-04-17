Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EARLY ARRIVERS: Two whales snapped from the skies by Air Fraser Island.
EARLY ARRIVERS: Two whales snapped from the skies by Air Fraser Island. Air Fraser Island
Pets & Animals

First whales of the season spotted off Fraser Island

17th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

THE first whales of the season have arrived to the Fraser Coast.

A calf swimming with its mum have been spotted by a crew aboard Air Fraser Island, with pilot Scott Cronan capturing the moment.

He said after the pair was sighted just north of Eli Creek on Sunday afternoon, four more were seen later that day near the eastern coastline.

"It's pretty exciting to see them around this early in the year," Mr Cronan said.

"We saw some pilot whales two months ago."

Mr Cronan's said he is excited to see what the upcoming whale season brings.

The whale season normally begins from about July to November.

The recovering humpback population has made for record whale watching seasons in recent years, with anywhere up to 30,000 whales expected to pass Hervey Bay during their migrating journey.

fctourism fraser coast fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bundy RSL president removed from role

    Bundy RSL president removed from role

    News WITH Anzac Day little more than a week away, the Bundaberg RSL Sub-branch is without a president after Paul Tramacchi was given his marching orders.

    CURTAINS CLOSE: No sign of if and when store will return

    CURTAINS CLOSE: No sign of if and when store will return

    Business "Sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused.”

    • 17th Apr 2018 8:02 AM
    DRIVER WARNING: High police presence as school goes back

    DRIVER WARNING: High police presence as school goes back

    News "Speeding in school zones can cost anywhere from $168 to $1200.”

    • 17th Apr 2018 7:41 AM

    Local Partners