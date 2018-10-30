Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A whale shark fitted with a satellite tag at Number 4 Ribbon Reef about 61km off Cooktown. Photo: Dan McCarthy
A whale shark fitted with a satellite tag at Number 4 Ribbon Reef about 61km off Cooktown. Photo: Dan McCarthy
News

Reef first as scientists tag, track whale shark

by Daniel Bateman
30th Oct 2018 5:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WHALE shark has been fitted with a satellite tag in what is believed to be a first for the Great Barrier Reef.

Cairns based charter boat operator Daniel McCarthy successfully fitted a tracking device to a whale shark, as part of a scientific monitoring program, about 61km off Cooktown last week.

The research program is being run in conjunction with James Cook University scientists Dr Michelle Heupel and Dr Adam Barnett.

A whale shark fitted with a satellite tag at Number 4 Ribbon Reef about 61km off Cooktow. Photo: Dan McCarthy
A whale shark fitted with a satellite tag at Number 4 Ribbon Reef about 61km off Cooktow. Photo: Dan McCarthy

Whale sharks are commonly spotted throughout the marine park, but very little is known about their migratory patterns.

Mr McCarthy hoped the temporary satellite, which will naturally detach itself from the whale shark in a few days, would provide invaluable information about the animal.

"I've been fortunate enough to see lots of them and swam with plenty … out in the Coral Sea," he said.

"I have long admired these amazing creatures and had a desire to learn a lot more about them.

"You need to get the chance to swim with literally the biggest fish in the ocean, often over a hundred miles out to sea in thousands of metres of water to really appreciate the significance of these animals."

Related Items

Show More
great barrier reef marine life tag track whale shark

Top Stories

    Judge fines local business $80,000 for underpaying staff

    premium_icon Judge fines local business $80,000 for underpaying staff

    Crime A BUNDABERG transport company has been fined $80,000 after underpaying one of its employees more than $11,000 over nine months.

    • 30th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Woman sends 13,000 texts, makes 20 calls a day to ex

    premium_icon Woman sends 13,000 texts, makes 20 calls a day to ex

    Crime Name calling and begging for sex just some examples of texts

    • 30th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    REVEALED: Plans for new $75M solar farm to deliver jobs

    premium_icon REVEALED: Plans for new $75M solar farm to deliver jobs

    Business Commercial scale 42MW solar facility proposed for Childers Rd

    • 30th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    OPINION: Not convinced Uber is all it's cracked up to be

    premium_icon OPINION: Not convinced Uber is all it's cracked up to be

    Opinion Fare's not fair for taxi drivers

    • 30th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners