Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
In a case of rotten timing, Queensland’s easing of coronavirus restrictions coincides with a cold snap hitting the southeast.
In a case of rotten timing, Queensland’s easing of coronavirus restrictions coincides with a cold snap hitting the southeast.
Weather

First weekend of freedom will give you chills

by Danielle O’Neal
2nd May 2020 6:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE mercury is set to drop even further today after southeast Queenslanders woke up to a chilly morning yesterday caused by a powerful cold front passing across the state.

Roma was the coldest place in Queensland, as minimum temperatures plummeted by 15C.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jonty Hall said cool conditions were expected into the middle of next week.

"The overnight minimums will drop away... but very similar days really with similar wind speeds," he said.

"There is plenty of sunshine around, but there still will be a fair bit of this westerly breeze - the best bet, like on a typical winters day, will be to get out of the wind and into the sunshine."

Brisbane is expected to experience a 10C minimum and 24C maximum today and tomorrow. Frost is forecast in the state's southern interior.

Gold Coast girl Zali Ledek, 6, will rug up with her family this weekend for their planned back yard campout.

Mother Kristy Ledek, 38, said: "We will be pulling out the beanies and the ugg boots.

"We'll have a campfire and we'll sleep in the camper van."

Chilly weekend

 

BRISBANE

Saturday: 10-24C

Sunday: 10-24C

Monday: 10C-25C

 

STANTHORPE

Saturday: 1-15C

Sunday: 2-15C

Monday: -1C-19C

 

GOLD COAST

Saturday: 8-23C

Sunday: 8-23C

Monday: 10-23C

 

SUNSHINE COAST

Saturday: 11-24C

Sunday: 10-24C

Monday: 12-23C

 

 

Originally published as First weekend of freedom will give you chills

Zali Ledek, 6, rugs up on the Gold Coast for the cold weather that's about to hit. Picture: Adam Head
Zali Ledek, 6, rugs up on the Gold Coast for the cold weather that's about to hit. Picture: Adam Head
editors picks weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local photography captures Bundy’s Anzac spirit

        premium_icon Local photography captures Bundy’s Anzac spirit

        News A LOCAL photographer has captured images of local veterans around Bundaberg who took to their driveways on Anzac Day.

        The new face joining the Bundaberg Patrol Group

        premium_icon The new face joining the Bundaberg Patrol Group

        News Meet the newest cop in the shop – Police Liaison Officer Edyta Gradowska.

        Picnic blanket ready to be rolled out again

        premium_icon Picnic blanket ready to be rolled out again

        News AFTER five weeks of shut down due to coronavirus measures, a local Bundaberg...

        Drive-through support for school’s families

        premium_icon Drive-through support for school’s families

        News After not being able to run their free school breakfasts for a couple of weeks...