First week of summer brings nightmare conditions

Mark Pelusi and Luisa Morrison-Pelusi made the most of the weather.

Mark Pelusi and Luisa Morrison-Pelusi made the most of the weather.

Summer has arrived with scorching temperatures and high winds.

Today's maximum is forecast to hit 35 degrees and the maximum is predicted to continue to fluctuate between 34 and 36 degrees until Saturday.

A spokeswoman from the Bureau of Meteorology said the wind would start to subside tonight, but would continue throughout the day.

"Yesterday we had up to 59km/h in wind gusts in the late afternoon around 6pm," the spokeswoman said.

"This morning we were quite windy, we had wind gusts up to 33km/h several times.

"Winds will die down as we move into tomorrow, so things will be calming down."

Today's dry and windy weather has resulted in a fire danger reaching severe but it is expected to ease to very high tomorrow as the winds ease.

The spokeswoman said rain is unlikely, due to the dry conditions removing moisture from the air, but there is a chance this afternoon.

"It is looking unlikely, there is a chance of some storms with quite isolated showers potentially this afternoon, but we are not expecting significant rainfall."

"Rain chance is reducing as we go through the week, but conditions will be better by the weekend."