First water drops rush into world-first wave pool

POOL PARTY: Surf Lakes CEO Aaron Trevis takes a dip in the wave pool after site workers thought it a suitable baptism for the new wave pool.

SURF Lakes world first prototype wave pool in Yeppoon has reached a major milestone.

As the sun went down on Monday night, the tap was turned on to begin the long process of filling the pool with water.

It was a moment of celebration for Surf Lakes CEO Aaron Trevis and his hard-working crew as they watched water cascading into the dry base.

Mr Trevis said it would take well over a week for water to reach the appropriate levels for the first waves to break and real testing to begin.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig turned one of the two taps to allow the water to flow into the wave pool with Councillors Nigel Hutton and Pat Eastwood looking on Trish Bowman

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig along with deputy mayor Nigel Hutton, councillor Pat Eastwood and councillor Adam Belot were on hand to join in the celebrations.

Cr Ludwig said filling the wave pool with water was a milestone event for the shire.

"Council are thrilled and delighted to play a facilitative role to get the project where it is now," Cr Ludwig said.

"Full credit must go to all those directly involved with the project, Aaron Trevis with his concept and development partners, the engineers, designers, project management team, workforce, local suppliers and all the investors who put their confidence in the vision and matched it with financial backing to make it a reality.

"This is a world class and world first concept.

"Council is committed to doing everything we can to ensure this full-scale prototype is able to transform into a world class tourism attraction for this region.

"It's a project that has captured the imagination of not only this region but the surfing community worldwide.

"As the anticipation builds we are all getting excited to see world class surfing legend 'Occy' (Mark Occhilupo) ride that first wave."

Mr Trevis said this was a very exciting time for the Surf Lakes group and they appreciated that the local community are keen to see the venture become a commercial entity.

However, at this stage, the facility would not open to the public any time in the foreseeable future.

"Right now, our priority is fine tuning what we have and testing everything to market to the world," Mr Trevis said.

"We have already experienced a high level of inquiries from around the world and are focussing on licensing the technology to resorts, theme parks, and others around the world including right here in Australia."

Once completed and tested, the wave pool is expected to produce eight separate waves simultaneously.

The waves will vary in size and length to allow for beginners through to expert surfers to use the pool at the same time.

By using concentric waves and multiple breaks, Surf Lakes will be capable of producing more waves per hour while also offering a variety of waves from hollow barrels to gentle beginner waves.

It is anticipated the wave pool will have the capacity to pump out 2400 waves per hour.