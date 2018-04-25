First visitors arrive on new four-day rail, rum, reef tour

TOURISTS will be rolling into Bundaberg to experience our world class rum and reef with a new rail, reef and rum package to put us on the rail trail map.

The Bundaberg Reef and Rum Queensland Rail package is a new initiative that focuses on the highlights of our region.

The first visitors arrived at the weekend and organisers said years of hard work had paid off.

Guests will enjoy the ultimate Bundy experience, which kicks off at the Hummock Lookout before they head to Bargara to stay the night.

Lady Musgrave Experience then picks them up the first morning for their day trip out to Lady Musgrave island and returns them to their resort in the afternoon.

The next day Bundy Food Tours takes them to meet and greet growers and suppliers the fresh local produce in the area and then drops them to the Bundaberg Rum Distillery for their experience tour.

Kellys Beach Resort at Bargara has been the driving force behind the packaging effort and picked up the group from Bundaberg Station on their arrival on the Tilt Train last Thursday.

Kellys business director Loni Hammond said it was an exciting time for the tourism industry in Bundaberg.

"After many years of working with the tourism trade it is fantastic to be able to put together a package like this,” she said.

The reef and rum package, which includes three nights at Kellys, connects with the Queensland Rail network, allowing guests flexibility in their travel.

Ms Hammond said without the support from the tour organisers the package wouldn't have happened.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said it was the proactive and collaborative operators like Ms Hammond that had driven hard over the years to ensure the Bundaberg region and the Southern Great Barrier Reef were included in east coast itineraries, both domestically and internationally.

"It takes a lot of dedication and commitment to break into the trade space and, once there, it's all about delivering those extraordinary visitor experiences at every touch point - which we know that our region does naturally and with passion,” Ms Reid said.

REEF AND RUM PACKAGE HIGHLIGHTS