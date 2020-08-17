Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

First victim of horror triple-fatal crash identified

by Greg Stolz
17th Aug 2020 3:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

One of the victims of a horror crash on the Gold Coast that left three people dead has been identified as tributes flow.

He has been named as Bryton Thompson, of Loganlea.

Parent's plea as son fights for life after crash kills three

Mr Thompson, 21, was among three people killed in the tragedy on Rifle Range Rd at Upper Coomera about 6pm On Sunday.

His friends have taken to Facebook to express their shock and grief.

Bryton Thompson, of Loganlea, as among three people killed in the tragedy on Rifle Range Rd at Upper Coomera about 6pm on Sunday.
Bryton Thompson, of Loganlea, as among three people killed in the tragedy on Rifle Range Rd at Upper Coomera about 6pm on Sunday.


"Losing a workmate is like losing family," friend Billy McKinnon posted.

"The terrible news I received late last night of a young bloke who works for me passing away in a car wreck will be forever in my mind.

"It's always the the good people who are taken from us way too soon. Rest In Peace Bryton Thompson you'll be missed severely mate."

Flowers at the scene of the triple-fatal crash. Picture: Greg Stolz
Flowers at the scene of the triple-fatal crash. Picture: Greg Stolz


Another friend, Ryan Jamieson, posted: "Rest in peace brother, you were such a kind and generous soul that was taken way too early, I will always remember you brother. Much love homie. Untill we meet again. Gone but never forgotten Bryton Thompson."

The aftermath of a horrific crash on the Gold Coast that claimed the lives of three people. Picture: the Today Show
The aftermath of a horrific crash on the Gold Coast that claimed the lives of three people. Picture: the Today Show


Mr Thompson's Facebook profile says he was in a long-term relationship but his partner was not involved in the crash.

Police have said the other two victims were a 21-year-old man from Pimpama and a 17-year-old girl from Loganlea.

Originally published as First victim of horror triple-fatal crash identified

More Stories

editors picks fatal traffic crash horror crash tributes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man's alleged attempt to clean up street fight with mop

        Premium Content Man's alleged attempt to clean up street fight with mop

        Crime It will be alleged up to eight men were involved in the scuffle, with one man brandishing a mop in an attempt to defuse the argument.

        Bundy farmers claim some have seen 300 per cent rates rise

        Premium Content Bundy farmers claim some have seen 300 per cent rates rise

        News THE region’s cane growers and the farming community are calling for a fair go after...

        LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        SOLD OUT: Burnett race day ‘blown away’ by ticket sales

        Premium Content SOLD OUT: Burnett race day ‘blown away’ by ticket sales

        Horses IF YOU’RE planning on heading out to the first North Burnett races since...