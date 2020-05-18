First trips back to paradise as Fraser re-opens

David Hay (G/Mgr. Kingfisher Bay Resort) at the Fraser Island barge landing at River Heads.Photo: Alistair Brightman

AS THE barge left from River Heads on Saturday, the first visitors to travel to Fraser Island were on board.

There weren't many, but it was a start.

Group general manager of Sealink Fraser Island David Hay watched as the barge was loaded up for day trippers.

"It is exciting that visitors can return to the Island now," he said.

Restrictions were lifted last week to allow day visitors to many Islands in Queensland including Fraser.

"Barges will run twice a day but will increase with demand," Mr Hay said.

He is encouraging visitors to return as the island is in great condition with walking tracks and beaches benefiting from the suspension of tourists.

The resort has not been idle during the suspension with staff taking the opportunity to complete renovations and have the resort ready to go.

"We are ready for Queenslanders to reclaim the island," he said.

He gave credit to the Federal Government for the Job Keeper program that kept the business alive.

Mr Hay is encouraging the community to plan holidays with normal activities and accommodation allowed from June 13.

He predicts the June school holidays as a key time for the resort and island.

"It will be a great time for Queenslanders to visit natural areas," Mr Hay said.