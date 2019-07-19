Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Movies

First trailer for Top Gun sequel drops

by Bronte Coy
19th Jul 2019 7:15 AM | Updated: 8:08 AM

 

TOM Cruise has delighted fans at the San Diego Comic-Con with a surprise appearance to drop the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick.

The actor, 57, turned up at the end of the Terminator: Dark Fate panel, telling the crowd: "I felt it was my responsibility to deliver for you."

In the trailer for the much-hyped sequel, Cruise's character, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, is shown being told by a high-ranking official (played by Ed Harris) that he's "a dinosaur."

 

 

Cruise returns as Maverick.
Cruise returns as Maverick.

Fans of the 1986 original will be thrilled to see that the new instalment appears to stay true to the heart of the story: exhilarating high-flying stunts, bomber jackets, and those iconic Ray-Ban sunglasses.

 

Plus, the motorbike’s back.
Plus, the motorbike’s back.

Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, while Only the Brave star Miles Teller joins the cast as 

 

The sneak peek certainly whipped fans into an excited frenzy online.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Top Gun: Maverick was originally scheduled for release this year, but has been pushed back to 2020 to allow for extra editing on the iconic flight sequences.

 

Ed Harris plays a high-ranking official.
Ed Harris plays a high-ranking official.
editors picks movies tom cruise top gun top gun 2 top gun sequel

Top Stories

    Dam we're dry: Water carters kept busy amid grim outlook

    premium_icon Dam we're dry: Water carters kept busy amid grim outlook

    Weather WITH just a 25 per cent chance of above median rainfall predicted for August through to October, Bundaberg is facing an agonising dry spell.

    One man's CBD protest against water use in drought

    premium_icon One man's CBD protest against water use in drought

    Environment Claims council's water use is draining dams

    Joyce backs Newstart lift but Pitt focuses on living costs

    premium_icon Joyce backs Newstart lift but Pitt focuses on living costs

    Politics Hinkler MP says goal is to 'drive down living costs'

    Bundy beauty's D-day: Will she capture Miss World Aus crown?

    premium_icon Bundy beauty's D-day: Will she capture Miss World Aus crown?

    Entertainment Sarah Marschke's life could change today