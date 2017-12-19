First-time writer has e-book released

NEW BOOK: Dale Hahn, aka Josie A Kerr, has taken her passion for poetry one step further by releasing her own book.

NEW BOOK: Dale Hahn, aka Josie A Kerr, has taken her passion for poetry one step further by releasing her own book. Ashley Clark

THE written word hasn't always flowed from thought to paper so easily for Dale Hahn.

In fact, she admitted during her school years English was a subject that was just "something that had to be done”.

But now the Bundaberg woman and first-time published writer has released a new book that she said had given life to her new-found love of writing.

"The book is titled And The Wind Knew Her Name: A Wisp of Poetry and Prose,” she said.

"I have only been writing for a short time, about 18 months, but have found that the words have just flowed.

"I have a real passion for it.”

Hahn, whose writer name is Josie A Kerr, said it was social media that inspired her to delve into putting pen to paper.

"I used to post a lot of memes on my Instagram account about kindness and I thought, well, I could do that sort of thing,” she said.

"Micro poetry is very popular, it features just a few lines and is very simple to read.

"My poetry book focuses on that style of writing, is a little bit freestyle and doesn't follow too many rules.”

As a cleaner at a local school, Hahn said inspiration came more frequently after picking up on words and phrases used by teachers.

"I was at school one day and I heard one of the teachers use the word 'tattered' and I thought, 'oh, I like that word',” she said.

"That was the word that started me writing the last poem in my book, which actually ends with the same words of the title of the book - And the Wind Knew Her Name.”

Hahn said after contacting an editor, it took only a short time to gather her plethora of poems to create her new e-book, which is now available on Amazon.

The book features 148 poems and was illustrated by local woman Rachael Wilson.

For budding writers, Hahn said the most important rule was to never stop writing.

"Write whenever you can get a chance,” she said.

"If something comes to mind write it down because it could turn into something much bigger.”

Details

And The Wind Knew Her Name: A Wisp of Poetry and Prose is available now on Amazon.

The e-book, exclusive to Kindle, costs $3.99 to download.

Find out more here http://amzn.to/2Br3nZ2