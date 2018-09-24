Man punched partner 20 times

A MAN with no criminal history head-butted and punched his partner in the head more than 20 times after police served him with a protection order.

The man, 28, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to one charge of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said the defendant was served with the order at 9.45pm on August 25 and at 10.30pm, he knocked on his partner's door, asking to be let in to talk.

He said once inside, the man punched and head-butted her about 20 times, pinned her against the wall with one hand.

"The aggrieved thought he was trying to choke her," Sgt Janes said.

He said the defendant punched her several more times and told her he was going to take their children to his cousins place.

The court heard the woman managed to escape, ran outside screaming for help but the defendant caught her and started dragging her back inside.

Before the reached the house, neighbours intervened and the defendant ran off.

Police located him at the house on September 3.

The court heard the defendant had been on anti-depressants for years but had stopped taking his medication and was intoxicated on the night of the assault.

He has since resumed his medications and attended Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs Services.

Magistrate Ross Woodford ordered the man, who had no criminal history, to a nine-month jail term, wholly suspended and operational for two years.

"Domestic violence is at an extreme degree here," he said.