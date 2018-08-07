First-time mum forced to drive five hours for birth

BABY BLUES: Taylor Anderson from Theodore is 35 weeks pregnant and will need to travel to Toowoomba next week to give birth as she can't have her baby in Theodore.

BABY BLUES: Taylor Anderson from Theodore is 35 weeks pregnant and will need to travel to Toowoomba next week to give birth as she can't have her baby in Theodore. Vanessa Jarrett

THEODORE woman Taylor Anderson will be driving five hours to Toowoomba next week - at 36 weeks pregnant.

It's not something she wants to do but she has no choice.

Theodore Maternity Services Protest: Passionate residents of Theodore were out in force on Tuesday to protest the closure of the hospital's birthing suite.

Ms Anderson cannot give birth at home in Theodore due to the closure of the maternity service at the local hospital.

It means she has to travel away from the comfort of her own home, where she would much rather be.

"It is getting harder because I don't want to be away from home, I would rather stay here," she said.

"I absolutely love it here and it would have been great if I could have stayed (to give birth)," she said.

Throughout her pregnancy, Ms Anderson has received shared care with long-standing Theodore doctor Bruce Chater and her obstetrician in Toowoomba.

She knows Dr Chater and has complete faith in his medical abilities.

"I would absolutely trust him to deliver my baby," she said.

Ms Anderson is from Toowoomba and moved to Theodore four years ago.

Theodore Maternity Services Rally: Locals walked through the streets of Theodore chanting "we want choices" on their way to the Theodore Hospital to protest the decision to cut maternity services.

She knows there is state-of-the-art equipment installed in the hospital and finds it incredibly frustrating sitting in the hospital.

"When I first moved to town (Theodore) everyone was talking about getting them up and running, then they had the opening and I thought when I have kids I would be able to have them here," she said.

"As the time has got closer it has been really frustrating that it is not going to be the place where I give birth."

From the moment Ms Anderson found out she was pregnant, she knew she would have to travel away to give birth.

"Just having spoken to friends who had given birth recently and Bruce (Dr Chater) had advised them it probably wasn't going to be open in time," she said.

"Then recently we were told it wasn't going to happen at all."

Ms Anderson secretly kept a small window of hope that it would change and the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service board would see reason.

"I had hoped that maybe halfway through someone would have said `oh you can have your baby here'," she said.

"I would have done that."

Thinking about her impending trip next week, Ms Anderson is concerned about the journey and the possibility of having a roadside birth.

"I am not nervous to give birth in Theodore if I had to, it was more being sent to a different hospital that I was unfamiliar with like Biloela or Rockhampton," she said.

"I am a little bit worried at driving by myself at 36 weeks pregnant."

Her husband Travis is busy on the farm and can't come with his wife straight away.

He will come down closer to her due date and if she goes into labour - which could be any day now.

"There is definitely a risk that he will miss the birth of our first child which does make me upset," Ms Anderson said.

"It would have been better to be able to stay close to home.

"It is not a quick drive, it is 4.5 hours at least. There is a lot of roadworks as well that could delay him making it on time."