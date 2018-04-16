First test done for Brothers Aston Villa

SEVEN HEAVEN: Villa player Michael Stayte, scored seven goals against United Warriors.

FOOTBALL: Now the challenge begins for Brothers Aston Villa in the FFA Cup.

The side will take on Doon Villa in Maryborough this Wednesday after comfortably defeating Tinana on Saturday night on the Fraser Coast.

The Wide Bay Premier League defending premiers won 15-2 in the Cup with the contest over before half-time.

Villa winger Michael Stayte scored seven goals with midfielder Kyle Taylor scoring four.

"We dominated in all aspects,” Villa coach Glen Sparozvich said.

"It was 6-0 at half-time before we added another nine in the second half.

"It was a good run under our belt.”

Sparozvich said the side learned a lot despite the big win.

"First half we seemed to be a bit stretched in our midfield so I tried to pull it back a bit in the second half,” he said.

"It worked as we scored more goals.”

Sparozvich said the focus is now on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 6.30pm but Brothers Aston Villa has asked Football Queensland Wide Bay and Doon Villa for a 7pm kick-off, which is expected to happen.

The side will be without Taylor for the clash but expect others to return.

"We will be up against it,” Sparozvich said.

"We won last time we played them a few weeks ago in a fair result, but they made us earn it all the way.”

Sparozvich also praised Tinana and said more sides in their position should compete in the FFA Cup to give it a go.