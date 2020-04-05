First TAB race meet is on delay in Bundy

Rockshore ridden by Melissa Cox won the first race at Thabeban Park last year. The club was meant to hold a meet today but it will now be rescheduled because of rain.

RACING: The Bundaberg Race Club will have to wait another couple of days to hold a historic first TAB meeting at Thabeban Park.

Rain forced the meet this morning to be cancelled after stewards from Racing Queensland deemed the track to unsafe to race.

More than 21mm of rain fell in the region before 9am this morning, which prompted the check.

The decision was made after water still came up from the sand surface, once the inspection happened.

The meet was then cancelled for the day with Bundaberg Race Club president Dale Rethamel confident a new meet will be held on Tuesday.

He and the club will get official confirmation tomorrow morning at around 9am.

More to come.