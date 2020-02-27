First responder program success leads to potential expansion

ALMOST three months after a first responder group was launched at Moore Park Beach the QAS is considering expanding the program to more locations in the region.

Community members interested in providing enhanced emergency care to residents in Rosedale, Lowmead, Deepwater and Baffle Ck are encouraged to attend an upcoming community forum to gauge public interest.

Wide Bay Chief Superintendent Russell Cooke said volunteers were trained in lifesaving treatment including first aid, advanced resuscitation, external defibrillation and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

“All members would receive ongoing training to face a wide range of incidents that occur in the community, from traffic crashes and drownings to cardiac arrests and baby births,” Mr Cooke said.

Mr Cooke said first responder groups were particularly vital in rural areas where they could be the first point of contact for a patient.

“Although critical emergencies don’t occur every day in small communities, when they do, the role of first responders can mean the difference between life and death,” he said.

“The recent formation of a first responder group in nearby Moore Park Beach has already contributed to residents receiving first-aid treatment and reassurance quickly during a medical emergency.”

Prior medical background is not required to become a volunteer first responder.

A forum will be held at Rosedale Hall from 2pm on March 11 to provide relevant information and to answer any questions from the community.

To find out more or to register your interest contact the Wide Bay Local Ambulance Service Network on 4199 7404.