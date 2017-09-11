27°
News

FIRST PHOTOS: Vessel runs aground at Elliott Heads

SOS: A fishing boat ran aground at Dr May's Island, Elliott Heads at the weekend.
SOS: A fishing boat ran aground at Dr May's Island, Elliott Heads at the weekend. Contributed
Ashley Clark
by

A FISHING boat that ran into rocks at Elliott Heads on Saturday night missed the mouth of the river by about 50 metres.

The grounding at Dr May's Island left the 10 metre vessel, Runaway, with major damage including a large hole to the fibreglass hull.

No fuel or oil has entered the water from the vessel.

Andy Carr said he was swimming at the river with his dog yesterday when he came across the boat.

"We came to a little dinghy, it was full of water and there was a rope hanging off with no anchor,” he said.

"We got over to the boat and checked it out and there was a big rock through the hull and down near the shaft to the prop, it was a bit broken

"I checked inside and yelled out, there was no one in it.”

It is believed the boat was trying to navigate the mouth of the river, missing the narrow opening and running aground on rocks on Dr May's Island.

Police were called to the scene about 6.30am on Sunday.

It is believed the two occupants of the boat walked to shore after the incident.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  aground boat dr may's island elliott heads fishing boat vessel

Bundaberg News Mail
Girlfriend's text flash causes costly crash for tradie

Girlfriend's text flash causes costly crash for tradie

TRADIE, Hayden McCracken's loss of focus when his girlfriend showed him a text while he was driving his ute proved to be both destructive and costly.

Project Manta on the lookout for Bundy's pink manta

KEY RESEARCH: The Project Manta research team has a skin sample of Inspector Clousseau, the pink manta ray spotted at Lady Elliott Island.

Pink manta to be in region

THUMBS up to the Bundy hospital

Send your thumbs up to editorial@news-mail.com.au

'Farmers are not terrorists'

Dr Jane Truscott.

Truscott wants a 'fair and balanced' approach on guns

Local Partners