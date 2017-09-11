FIRST PHOTOS: Vessel runs aground at Elliott Heads

A FISHING boat that ran into rocks at Elliott Heads on Saturday night missed the mouth of the river by about 50 metres.

The grounding at Dr May's Island left the 10 metre vessel, Runaway, with major damage including a large hole to the fibreglass hull.

No fuel or oil has entered the water from the vessel.

Andy Carr said he was swimming at the river with his dog yesterday when he came across the boat.

"We came to a little dinghy, it was full of water and there was a rope hanging off with no anchor,” he said.

"We got over to the boat and checked it out and there was a big rock through the hull and down near the shaft to the prop, it was a bit broken

"I checked inside and yelled out, there was no one in it.”

It is believed the boat was trying to navigate the mouth of the river, missing the narrow opening and running aground on rocks on Dr May's Island.

Police were called to the scene about 6.30am on Sunday.

It is believed the two occupants of the boat walked to shore after the incident.