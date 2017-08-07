First official cashless card meeting for Hinkler to be held

HAND IT TO THEM: Opponents of the proposed Cashless Debit Card in Hinkler put 5000 paper hands in the beach at yesterday's Hands in the Sand event.

THE first government-run public information sessions on the Cashless Debit Card in Hinkler are being held tomorrow.

Department of Social Services staff will provide information and answer questions from 9-11am at the Hervey Bay Community Centre, and then from 2-4pm at the Civic Centre Supper Room in Bundaberg.

The forums will be the first official public meetings about the card since the Federal Government announced in this year's budget it would be rolled out at two more locations and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt put forward his electorate.

They follow yesterday's Hands in the Sand protest in Hervey Bay, where 5000 paper hands placed in the beach, and protests in Bundy on Saturday and Friday.

HELPING HAND: Labor candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari helps place hands yesterday. Queensland's Labor Party has led political opposition to the card in Hinkler.

Labor's candidate for Hervey Bay, Adrian Tantari, joined in, planting some of his own hands with the group.

Organiser Kathryn Wilkes said the hands were a sign of how many people would be affected by the card's roll-out in the region.

"For the group in particular, it draws attention to the fact so many people would be affected by the card,” Ms Wilkes said.

"The thought of losing your autonomy and choices, the threat of having your financial life turned upside down ... is a very big concern for people,” she said.

"We're sick of being branded as bludgers and rorters.

"We want to draw attention to the fact the card, should it come in, will affect so many.”

FIGHT THEM ON THE BEACHES: Opponents of the Cashless Debit Card at the weekend's Hands in the Sand protest.

Under the cashless card, some welfare recipients will have 80% of their income quarantined so it cannot be use to buy alcohol, gamble or withdraw cash.

Government advertisements about today's meetings say that people can email questions about the card to cashlessdebitcard@dss.gov.au or phone the Department of Social Services Cashless Debit Card hotline on 1800 252 604.

NO WAY: Cashless Debit Card protesters at the Bundaberg CBD Pavilion on Friday.

Meanwhile, opponents of the Cashless Debit Card in Hervey Bay have opened a Cashless Debit Card Drop-In Centre at Shop 4/33, Main St, Pialba.

They're holding their own information session there on Wednesday.