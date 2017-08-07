26°
News

First official cashless card meeting for Hinkler to be held

Jay Fielding
| 7th Aug 2017 1:23 PM
HAND IT TO THEM: Opponents of the proposed Cashless Debit Card in Hinkler put 5000 paper hands in the beach at yesterday's Hands in the Sand event.
HAND IT TO THEM: Opponents of the proposed Cashless Debit Card in Hinkler put 5000 paper hands in the beach at yesterday's Hands in the Sand event. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE first government-run public information sessions on the Cashless Debit Card in Hinkler are being held tomorrow.

Department of Social Services staff will provide information and answer questions from 9-11am at the Hervey Bay Community Centre, and then from 2-4pm at the Civic Centre Supper Room in Bundaberg.

The forums will be the first official public meetings about the card since the Federal Government announced in this year's budget it would be rolled out at two more locations and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt put forward his electorate.

They follow yesterday's Hands in the Sand protest in Hervey Bay, where 5000 paper hands placed in the beach, and protests in Bundy on Saturday and Friday.

HELPING HAND: Labor candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari helps place hands yesterday. Queensland&#39;s Labor Party has led political opposition to the card in Hinkler.
HELPING HAND: Labor candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari helps place hands yesterday. Queensland's Labor Party has led political opposition to the card in Hinkler. Contributed

Labor's candidate for Hervey Bay, Adrian Tantari, joined in, planting some of his own hands with the group.

Organiser Kathryn Wilkes said the hands were a sign of how many people would be affected by the card's roll-out in the region.

"For the group in particular, it draws attention to the fact so many people would be affected by the card,” Ms Wilkes said.

"The thought of losing your autonomy and choices, the threat of having your financial life turned upside down ... is a very big concern for people,” she said.

"We're sick of being branded as bludgers and rorters.

"We want to draw attention to the fact the card, should it come in, will affect so many.”

FIGHT THEM ON THE BEACHES: Opponents of the Cashless Debit Card at the weekend&#39;s Hands in the Sand protest.
FIGHT THEM ON THE BEACHES: Opponents of the Cashless Debit Card at the weekend's Hands in the Sand protest. Contributed

Under the cashless card, some welfare recipients will have 80% of their income quarantined so it cannot be use to buy alcohol, gamble or withdraw cash.

Government advertisements about today's meetings say that people can email questions about the card to cashlessdebitcard@dss.gov.au or phone the Department of Social Services Cashless Debit Card hotline on 1800 252 604.

NO WAY: Cashless Debit Card protesters at the Bundaberg CBD Pavilion on Friday.
NO WAY: Cashless Debit Card protesters at the Bundaberg CBD Pavilion on Friday.

Meanwhile, opponents of the Cashless Debit Card in Hervey Bay have opened a Cashless Debit Card Drop-In Centre at Shop 4/33, Main St, Pialba.

They're holding their own information session there on Wednesday.

Bundaberg News Mail
Local dragonflies get their own stamp

Local dragonflies get their own stamp

THREE dragonflies that can be found in the Bundaberg region are being celebrated with a new series of postage stamps.

New funding a massive boost for IWC expansion dream

EXPANSION PLANS: A artist's impression of the IWC Health and Wellbeing Centre Stage 2.

IWC turns focus to services as plans move ahead

Step-dad guilty of sex with four girls in court

A court has heard sickening details.

Court hears of sickening acts on girls

Man denied key painkilling medicine

David and Jackie Thomas said they want answers after being told pain medication would no longer be available.

Spinal pain sufferer told to go to the Sunshine Coast for help

Local Partners

PHOTOS: Cane2Coral a huge hit once again

CANE to coral and everything in between 1561 runners made their way to Nielson Park.

Some of Bargara's dullest public structures are getting a makeover

BEAUTY SPOT: Paul Perry artist is brightening up the region one meter box at a time.

Artist Paul Perry on a mission to beautify the region

Semi-finals for Bundy's C Factor

GOT TALENT: Pete O'Brien, Karen Bath, Cherry Thomson and Donna Habermann at last years C-Factor talent show which helped raise money.

Watch Bundaberg's talent wow at C Factor semi-final at Riverfeast

Engines revving and ready to go for next meet

MOWER RACING: Dave Lowe racing at Bullyard.

Mowers ready to race for Father's Day

GIG GUIDE: Live entertainment around Bundy this week

RISING STAR: Catch Ryan Giles at the Bucca Hotel on Saturday.

Who's on stage where and when

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

ONE of Hollywood’s most adorable couples is over, releasing a heartbreaking statement saying they ‘tried hard for a long time.’

What went wrong with Hell’s Kitchen?

Marco Pierre White with Jess Fox and Sam Frost.

New celebrity cooking show fails to fire for Seven.

'The Netflix formula isn't the way': Breaking Bad creator

Aaron Paul, left, and Bryan Cranston in a scene from Breaking Bad.

The legendary creator isn't so sure about how Netflix works.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e4 - The Spoils of War

Nathalie Emmanuel and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 4 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Tara Reid’s Sharknado 5 secrets

Tara Reid stars in Sharknado 5 with Ian Ziering.

TARA Reid reveals what’s coming in the next installment of TV movie.

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Darling Downs farmer Mark Herlaar has been sent packing from Australian Survivor.

Farmer's brave decision has cost him the game.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett enjoys a drama-free night out on the Gold Coast, happily posing for a snap with local Harley Cikarouski at the Garden bar in The Star casino complex in Broadbeach,

“It didn’t seem like they were having a crazy, big night.”

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVEJOY STREET

7 Lovejoy Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 4 $269,000

7 Lovejoy Street Avenell Heights is a great name for a street and can provide lot's of love and joy for the new owners to be, as it has done for the current owners...

RAKED CEILINGS, 2 TOILETS IN IMMACULATE GATED COMPLEX

9 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

This immaculate and well maintained property is located in a security gated boutique complex consisting of only 11 residences. With 2 great sized built in...

LARGE OPEN PLAN LIVING WITH RAKED CEILINGS IN BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COMPLEX

8 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $249,000 neg.

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property is jam packed with...

ELEGANT HERITAGE INSPIRED RESIDENCE IN EDENBROOK

11 San Vito Court, Norville 4670

House 5 2 5 $769,000

In a class of its own is the only way to describe this magnificent 369.4m2 heritage inspired residence in San Vito Court renowned as one of Bundaberg's most...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $255,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

MUST BE VIEWED TO FULLY APPRECIATE!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $319,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

PRICE SLASHED! OWNER WANTS A SALE NOW!

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $278,888

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

BANG FOR BUCK 3 BEDROOM BLOCK IN GREAT LOCATION

196 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

If you are looking for a 3 bedroom home in a handy location at an affordable price then this is the property for you. This block property consists of 3 bedrooms...

AS NEW VILLA WITH ROOM FOR 3RD CAR

8/46 Jealous Road, Kalkie 4670

Unit 3 1 2 $290,000

Brand new to the market is this immaculate low- maintenance spacious villa. A feature of this villa is that it has a double gate beside the home with room to park...

NEW PRICE- COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $319,000

NEW PRICE-AMAZING VALUE- A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All...

Quiet achiever leaves a legacy that will last

EXCEPTIONAL VISION: Garth Prowd doing what he loved ... always on the look-out to make events enjoyable for everyone.

Garth Prowd's vision made huge impact on Sunshine Coast community

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

PHOTOS: Seven-level million-dollar home goes on market

MILLION-DOLLAR VIEW: Kerrie and David Barnes are selling their imposing home on the Hummock.

Elegant home with seven levels hits the market

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards