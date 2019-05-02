First NewsMail fuel comp winner claims her prize

PRIZE WINNER: Pamela Christensen was the lucky winner of a one hundred dollar fuel gift card.

PRIZE WINNER: Pamela Christensen was the lucky winner of a one hundred dollar fuel gift card. Mike Knott BUN010519WIN1

THE first winner of the NewsMail's fuel voucher competition has been drawn with seven vouchers left to be claimed.

Pamela Christensen took out the first $100 voucher in the competition's first week.

She said it was exciting to find out she had won.

"I was a bit shocked that I did win, I was really excited,” she said.

"I fill up every three weeks and depending on the price of fuel it can cost about $50.

"(With the voucher) I can fill up a couple of times, it'll save me some money.”

The winner of the next $100 voucher will be drawn next week with five more $100 vouchers to be won.

The final prize in the last week of the competition will be a voucher worth $500.

Find an entry form on page 21 of today's NewsMail.