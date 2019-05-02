Menu
PRIZE WINNER: Pamela Christensen was the lucky winner of a one hundred dollar fuel gift card.
News

First NewsMail fuel comp winner claims her prize

Geordi Offord
by
2nd May 2019 5:00 AM

THE first winner of the NewsMail's fuel voucher competition has been drawn with seven vouchers left to be claimed.

Pamela Christensen took out the first $100 voucher in the competition's first week.

She said it was exciting to find out she had won.

"I was a bit shocked that I did win, I was really excited,” she said.

"I fill up every three weeks and depending on the price of fuel it can cost about $50.

"(With the voucher) I can fill up a couple of times, it'll save me some money.”

The winner of the next $100 voucher will be drawn next week with five more $100 vouchers to be won.

The final prize in the last week of the competition will be a voucher worth $500.

Find an entry form on page 21 of today's NewsMail.

Bundaberg News Mail

