Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INNAUGURAL EVENT: The first ever national macadamia nursery event is being held in Bundaberg today.
INNAUGURAL EVENT: The first ever national macadamia nursery event is being held in Bundaberg today. Mike Knott BUN171115NUT10
News

First national macadamia nursery event held in Bundaberg

Geordi Offord
by
19th Mar 2019 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG will host the first ever national macadamia nursery event today at the Bundaberg Multiplex and Sports Centre.

It follows on from the outstanding success of the first macadamia production nursery events for commercial operators in Queensland last year.

The event was created in response to the growing demand for young macadamia trees and the need to develop an Australian macadamia industry tree stock standard.

At the workshop growers will receive the latest info and knowledge on the industry's newly drafted nursery standards, and an opportunity to provide input into the standards.

They will also learn about establishment essentials including site preparation, nursery stock selection, young tree preparation and management, premium potting medium selection and management, was well as industry trends and grower requirements.

The workshop will be predominantly consultative in nature with plenty of opportunity for delegates to provide input into the new nursery standards, as well as view tree samples, discuss ideas and ask questions in an open forum.

Approximately 40 local growers who are considering or about to establish a new orchard and/or rejuvenating older orchards (and replacing old trees with newer varieties) will be attending the workshop.

agriculture australian macadamia society macadamia macadamia growers macadamia industry macadamia nuts
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Elderly couple attacked in their home

    premium_icon Elderly couple attacked in their home

    Crime A TEENAGER will face Bundaberg children’s court after an alleged attack on an elderly man.

    'Habitual thief' jailed after 14-month crime spree

    premium_icon 'Habitual thief' jailed after 14-month crime spree

    Crime A 14-month crime spree landed a Bundy woman in jail

    FUTURE BUNDABERG: Who leaves Bundaberg the most?

    premium_icon FUTURE BUNDABERG: Who leaves Bundaberg the most?

    News School leavers get out of town the most

    Inquest starts today to examine deaths of Bundy fishermen

    premium_icon Inquest starts today to examine deaths of Bundy fishermen

    Crime Court hearing to begin after FV Cassandra tragedy