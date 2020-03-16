Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg's Jazzman Melling competes at last year’s 47th Battalion. This year’s event won’t be held.
Bundaberg's Jazzman Melling competes at last year’s 47th Battalion. This year’s event won’t be held.
Sport

First major sporting event cancelled in Bundy due to coronavirus

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
16th Mar 2020 3:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE: The 50th anniversary of the 47th Battalion will not be held this year because of the coronavirus.

The event this year for men's and women's open was scheduled to be held in Bundaberg during the May long weekend but the announcement was made today that it won't be held.

The tournament sees men and women in the towns of the Queensland Rugby League central division take on each other to be the best.

Bundy last won the event in 2013 but it won't get the chance to host or win it this year.

"With the competitions and trials for each town or city expected to be heavily impacted through the coronavirus we've made the early call," QRL central division chairman Rob Crow said.

"It's the only representative carnival cancelled at this stage."

Crow and the QRL central division was in a meeting yesterday afternoon to discuss what would happen to all grassroots competitions in this state, including the Bundaberg Rugby League and the Northern Districts Rugby League.

A decision on the future is expected to happen tomorrow.

Crow said the decision would come directly from the QRL and what it decided today.

47th battalion rugby league bundaberg rugby league a-grade
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council postpones Seniors Expo to reduce COVID-19 spread

        premium_icon Council postpones Seniors Expo to reduce COVID-19 spread

        News THE Bundaberg Regional Council has postponed the Seniors Expo to help reduce the spread coronavirus.

        PHOTOS: A day at the races

        premium_icon PHOTOS: A day at the races

        Photos All the photos and action from the Bundaberg Catholic Schools race day, which was...

        Download your 2020 NRL tipping chart

        premium_icon Download your 2020 NRL tipping chart

        Rugby League Get ahead of the pack and download your tipping chart now.

        BREAKING: Major land, air search for Gympie murder suspect

        premium_icon BREAKING: Major land, air search for Gympie murder suspect

        News A major police search is taking place at Monkland