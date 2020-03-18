First lot settles at Bargara Headlands

BARGARA Headlands is up and running with the development's first settlement completed on Tuesday.

Buyers Darryl and Lauri Copithorne said they made the decision to buy a lot within a minute.

Mr Copithorne said they had searched for two years for the perfect place to build.

"The decision took 30 seconds - there's nowhere else like it in the district. It looks like a council park," Mr Copithorne said.

Mrs Copithorne said she loved developer Bill Moorhead's values.

"I love the environmental factors, how he is rehabilitating the creek, planting native trees to attract wildlife and what he has done with the turtle trail."

The couple said their builders, JRZ Homes promised the keys would be handed over by June 20.

"They're all local. It's very important to me as a local business owner to support local," Mr Copithorne said

"They use local tradies and most are local staff so that's how they can keep the build commitment."

Mr Moorhead said out of 35 blocks in the first stage, 25 had already sold.

"We have settlements happening pretty much every working day for the next two weeks so it's exciting."

Mr Moorhead said after losing his daughter to leukaemia it wasn't about money.

"The money for me is not even secondary, it's tertiary. I just want to do something great for the community and Bundaberg," he said.

"When I leave a project I want it to be better than it was before I got there.

"For every tree we pulled down we have probably planted 20 native trees from Bundaberg Landcare."