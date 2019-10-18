FIRST LOOK: Store renovation celebrates with 20% off sale

BUNDABERG’S Pillow Talk store has had a mini-makeover and is celebrating with a grand opening sale tomorrow.

The refurbishment, which started on Monday, has been done with the store remaining open to the public all week.

The finishing touches are being applied today.

FIRST LOOK: The Bundaberg Pillow Talk store have finished renovations and will hold their grand opening and exclusive sales event on Saturday.

Bundaberg’s store manager Jennifer Jackson said staff had been working hard in the lead-up to tomorrow’s event.

The new store has seen old cabinets and fixtures removed to make the store more visually appealing and to give customers a better opportunity to view and interact with the products.

Additionally, the bed displays have moved to the front window and the aisles have been widened, giving clients more space and a clearer viewing point.

FIRST LOOK: Renovations have finished at Bundaberg’s Pillow Talk store.

“The mini refurb started on Monday and we didn’t shut at all this week and there are subtle changes, but those subtle changes are really huge to us,” Ms Jackson said.

“It’s been pretty crazy … the tall shelving is getting removed, deliveries are arriving, the Christmas display is being set up and the new catalogue has just been released, which means new displays … so while we’re trying to make beds, the guys are cutting the bed bases to make them lower.”

FIRST LOOK: The Christmas display is up.

Ms Jackson said feedback from staff and customers had only been positive so far.

“It gives the store a nicer, cleaner, more inspirational look so you can look right from the front of the store down to the very back,” she said.

“The store is much more user-friendly now too … better for customers, better for staff, stock isn’t cluttered anymore and we don’t need ladders now because the height has been decreased.”

FIRST LOOK: New visual displays have gone up across the store.

But the store manager who has worked for Pillow Talk for the past decade and has been store manager at the Bundaberg store for the four years since it first arrived, said the new look was a way to say thank you to customers.

“Our customers have been fantastic and everyone is really excited to see the new store,” Ms Jackson said.

“It’s a reflection of the customers and because they have really welcomed us to the community and shown patronage to this store, it has made this refurb possible.

“Pillow Talk is perfect for Bundaberg because there’s nothing quite like it here and when I worked in the Gladstone store, customers used to travel from Bundaberg and say how badly they wanted one there.

“We have a lot of regular customers and they are really wonderful … there’s this one lady that comes in and we say there’s nothing new and she says ‘that’s OK — I just like having a look at the store’ and we just love that.”

MEET THE TEAM: Bundaberg's Pillow Talk team consisting of Mel Karsikas, Helen Nordberg, Kerrie Wells, Jackie Achilles, Sharon Hancock and Jennifer Jackson.

The grand opening will have 20% off full-priced items all day, giveaways, coffee and cupcakes.

Pillow Talk’s Bundaberg store will hold their grand opening event tomorrow from 9am to 5pm, at 4/21 Johanna Blvd, Kensington.