First look: Last stage of $32M hospital expansion

FIRST LOOK: Concept image of the Friendlies $32M expansion.

FRIENDLIES Society Private Hospital has released concept photos of what their $32M expansion will look like.

The expansion will be the sixth stage of the development and the last stage of their current master plan.

Friendlies Hospital CEO Alan Cooper said the expansion would inure Friendlies' future and increase the services offered in Bundaberg.

"This next stage of expansion will further support the specialists The Friendlies has been actively recruiting over the past five years, focusing on our theatre and recovery areas to make sure our patients are comfortable, and our surgeons are supported in the procedures they want to do here," Mr Cooper said.

"Our focus with any future plans is to expand and enhance the services we provide locally.

"If we can continue to increase the services offered at The Friendlies meaning Bundaberg region residents don't need to travel for healthcare, then we are achieving this goal."

The new series of works will begin early in the new year with the construction of a road from the hospital laneway to Electra Street which would see the closure of the hospital owned section of Crofton Street.

Mr Cooper said the rest of the works would be constructed after the road was finished.

"Once the new road is complete, we will begin the new two-storey building, which will become the new main entrance to the hospital," he said.

"We are also expanding the theatre complex with four new theatres taking our total to nine theatres, which is in addition to two new cath labs for cardiac and vascular procedures.

"On the first level we will have provision for a 30-bed unit, which will initially be a shell, but when operational, will increase The Friendlies to a 172-bed hospital."

The expansion is set to be completed by the end of 2021 and is expected to create 45 new jobs over the construction period.