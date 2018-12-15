First look into Coral Cove's brand new grocery store

PEEK INSIDE: Works are under way on Coral Cove's newest shop, which is expected to be opening its doors in mid January.

CORAL Cove residents are abuzz on social media with questions about the newest convenience store on the block.

The local shopping space at 30 Homestead Boulevard has remained vacant since the Coral Cove Foodworks was forced to close its doors in 2012. It left the people of the seaside suburb no choice but to shop for their milk and bread closer to town.

One half of the husband-and-wife owner duo spoke with the NewsMail, and said they were working hard on getting the space ready for customers.

"We know we'll lose two weeks over Christmas so on the safe side we are looking to open around mid January,” they said.

The owners, who have lived at Avoca for several years, were proud to announce the new store would be called Coral Cove Convenience Store.

"We're excited already, based on the local feedback we've had so far,” they said.

"Around 10-15 people a day have been coming up and asking when we'll be opening, it's unreal.”

Alongside the soon-to-open convenience store are two empty shops, one that used to house a beauty salon.

"We would like to see people move in alongside us,” the convenience store owners said.

"Ideally, hopefully a liquor store and a coffee shop next door to bring in locals.”