FIRST LOOK: Inside Bundy's Bullzye store

The Bullzye Bundaberg team Chloe, store manager Lauren and Jemma were keen to get started.

AUSTRALIAN-owned lifestyle clothing store Bullzye has announced it's grand opening day and revealed the hot deals launched to celebrate.

The permanent store was announced at the end of January, on the back of huge success with the pop-up stores held at the Bundaberg Showgrounds, and is set to hold it's grand opening on Friday with some massive savings.

For the first two weeks, shoppers can snap up between 20 per cent and 60 per cent off storewide, with a wide range of items in store including shirts, singlets, jeans, hats, and even stubby holders.

Bullzye owner Aaron Owens said the brand was looking for a permanent location in Bundaberg for some time, and the stalls at the showground had been to test the market.

"Bundaberg consistently outperformed every one of the 20 other regional locations in Queensland that we have had similar pop up stores, so it chose itself as our next permanent store location,” he said.

"This year is Bullzye's 20-year anniversary and Bundy is the first of several new store rollouts across Queensland this year.”

The store has brought four local jobs to Bundaberg and Mr Owens said there were plans to expand over the coming years.

The store will hold it's official grand opening on Friday from 9am, with the new store located at 224 Bourbong St, Bundaberg.