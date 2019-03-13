Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bullzye Bundaberg team Chloe, store manager Lauren and Jemma were keen to get started.
The Bullzye Bundaberg team Chloe, store manager Lauren and Jemma were keen to get started. Toni Benson-Rogan
News

FIRST LOOK: Inside Bundy's Bullzye store

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
13th Mar 2019 10:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIAN-owned lifestyle clothing store Bullzye has announced it's grand opening day and revealed the hot deals launched to celebrate.

The permanent store was announced at the end of January, on the back of huge success with the pop-up stores held at the Bundaberg Showgrounds, and is set to hold it's grand opening on Friday with some massive savings.

First look inside the new store.
First look inside the new store. Toni Benson-Rogan

For the first two weeks, shoppers can snap up between 20 per cent and 60 per cent off storewide, with a wide range of items in store including shirts, singlets, jeans, hats, and even stubby holders.

Bullzye owner Aaron Owens said the brand was looking for a permanent location in Bundaberg for some time, and the stalls at the showground had been to test the market.

The new Bullzye Store on Bourbong St.
The new Bullzye Store on Bourbong St. Toni Benson-Rogan

"Bundaberg consistently outperformed every one of the 20 other regional locations in Queensland that we have had similar pop up stores, so it chose itself as our next permanent store location,” he said.

"This year is Bullzye's 20-year anniversary and Bundy is the first of several new store rollouts across Queensland this year.”

After such success with Bullzye popup stores at the Bundaberg Showgrounds, a permanent store was announced at the end of January.
After such success with Bullzye popup stores at the Bundaberg Showgrounds, a permanent store was announced at the end of January. Toni Benson-Rogan

The store has brought four local jobs to Bundaberg and Mr Owens said there were plans to expand over the coming years.

The store will hold it's official grand opening on Friday from 9am, with the new store located at 224 Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

This year is Bullzye's 20th anniversary.
This year is Bullzye's 20th anniversary. Toni Benson-Rogan
bourbong st bullzye bundaberg first look new store
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy's 50 Most Influential People: #1

    premium_icon Bundy's 50 Most Influential People: #1

    Business Join the NewsMail in celebrating the people who are working hard for the Bundaberg community.

    • 13th Mar 2019 10:43 AM
    Dog attack on girl, 8, sparks call for animal control reform

    premium_icon Dog attack on girl, 8, sparks call for animal control reform

    News Parents call on council to solve Bundy's 'animal control' issue

    • 13th Mar 2019 9:50 AM
    National park fire rips through cattle-grazing property

    premium_icon National park fire rips through cattle-grazing property

    Environment Half of couple's livelihood now useless