FIRST LOOK: Inside Bundy’s $2m courthouse makeover

Bundaberg Courthouse has been given a facelift with $2 million invested into the upgrades.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath was in Bundaberg this morning to meet Bundaberg's new magistrate and to have a look inside the renovated areas.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath speaking about the big changes to the Bundaberg courthouse.

Ms D'Ath said some of the most important facilities the courthouse now had included a new entry with permanent security screening and video conferencing facilities.

"There are fully renovated jury rooms, bathroom facilities, kitchen facilities, interview rooms," Ms D'Ath said.

COURT MAKEOVER: Bundaberg Courthouse has had a $2 million refurbishment

"And importantly video conferencing facilities so when we have child witnesses or witnesses for domestic violence where they are giving evidence outside the courtroom, those facilities are all here.

"We know especially when parties are self represented, sometimes the accused is actually the one cross examining the victim and that can cause great distress, so it is important we have modern facilities like that."

Ms D'Ath said coming to court can be stressful so it was great to have an improved courthouse without any mould.

COURT MAKEOVER: Looking down to the ground level floor.

"It is wonderful to see the renovations, it means a fresh vibrant workplace for the staff, for the community who come in here and have to appear before the court or as witnesses and it is great to have the modern facilities here in Bundaberg," she said.

All of the works are expected to be fully completed in the new year.