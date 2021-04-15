A SELZER company owned by Gold Coast celebrities wants to open its own "experimental" brewery in central Burleigh Heads.

The city's microbrewery craze is growing with Hard Fizz filing plans for a 577sq m site on Hibiscus Haven. It will feature an "experimental small batch brewing" operation along with a tasting room and merchandise stand.

Artist impression of Hard Fizz Brewery at Burleigh Heads. Picture: Supplied

Hard Fizz's shareholders include Billy Cross, international music producer Fisher, Laura Enever and Nikki van Dijk, celebrity chef Hayden Quinn, DJ and fitness model Brooke Evers

Hard Fizz boss Wade Tiller said the location would become the company's base. "It speaks to that trend of urban brewing precincts and this area has already got Paddock and Black Hops, so it's a real up-and-coming place," he said.

"We are trying to treat this like a great consumer experience for our brand and we are proudly from the Gold Coast so we wanted it to have a home here where people can come to get the fizz.

According to documents filed with council, the brewery will also operate as a shopfront for the Hard Fizz brand at large "which is predominantly sold by bottle shops, pubs and clubs".

Mr Tiller said Hard Fizz was hoping to feature local foods and produce through food trucks and pop-up events.

The development application will be reviewed by the Gold Coast City Council's planning committee this year.

Originally published as First look: Burleigh's new 'experimental' brewery