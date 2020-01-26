Menu
Jess Stockwell shared this image.

Ashleigh Stoll: Makenzie Symons graduated kindy at Lead Bargara.

Ronda Rooskov shared this foggy photo of the Burnett Traffic Bridge.

Police are hoping members of the public can help identify these jewellery items.

Lifesaving

FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X event

26th Jan 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: 11:31 AM

AS TOP athletes prepare to push themselves to the limit tomorrow, Sunshine Coast residents have got the first glimpse at the inaugural Nutri Grain Iron X obstacle course.

The epic course has been assembled for the standalone lifesaving event, which combines traditional elite iron racing with innovative ocean and fitness disciplines.

Top Sunshine Coast athletes like Jordan Mercer and Lincoln Dews will compete in the event, as well as a host of top national and international iron men and women.

Nutri Grain Iron X is on January 27 at Mooloolaba Beach with a Sea FM Live DJ performance to kick things off at 11am. The event will be televised live on Fox Sports and Kayo from 1pm Queensland time.

iron x lifesaving mooloolaba nutri grain iron x photo gallery sport
The Sunshine Coast Daily