First look at Palm Beach's new beachside tower

A BEACHFRONT site just metres away from the sand will be transformed into a new tower with million dollar views of Palm Beach.

Developer Dayview Holdings has unveiled plans for Aurora, a nine-storey medium rise building which is earmarked for am 818 sqm site on the corner of Gold Coast Highway and Thirteenth Ave fronting onto Jefferson Lane.

PALM BEACH TOWER 'A DISASTER WAITING TO HAPPEN'

Artist impression of proposed Aurora building planned for a Palm Beach site on Thirteenth Ave

The tower will feature just 29 units and would replace an older two-storey residential building.

"The proposed development will deliver new housing choice and increased residential density in the form of a new medium rise apartment building of exceptional architectural quality," a report to the council said.

HEIGHT LIMITS HALVED IN PALM BEACH

Artist impression of proposed Aurora building planned for a Palm Beach site on Thirteenth Ave

DEVELOPER BEHIND CONTROVERSIAL TOWER SPEAKS OUT

"The high-quality urban design outcomes of the proposed development will contribute positively to the enhancement of local streetscape character and promote legibility in the urban environment through the delivery of a distinctive new apartment building denoting this corner location where a direct link to the public beachfront of Palm Beach is accessible along the frontage of the site to Thirteenth Ave."

Artist impression of proposed Aurora building planned for a Palm Beach site on Thirteenth Ave