First look at Bundy's new water park

WATER PLAY: THE Christmas school holidays will arrive with a splash in the Bundaberg Region with the council set to start work on a new water play facility within the Norville Pool precinct in coming weeks.

WATER PLAY: THE Christmas school holidays will arrive with a splash in the Bundaberg Region with the council set to start work on a new water play facility within the Norville Pool precinct in coming weeks. Contributed

THE Christmas school holidays will arrive with a splash in the Bundaberg Region with Council set to start work on a new water play facility within the Norville Pool precinct in coming weeks.

Venues and Facilities spokesman John Learmonth said the water play areas would be constructed in stages, with the 0-7 years play area estimated for completion by mid December, just in time for the summer holidays.

"The first water play area to be delivered will feature a zero depth splash zone for a safe and fun water experience, suited to children aged seven years and under,” Cr Learmonth said.

"This area, which will be constructed under the existing shade sail where the toddler pool is currently located, will include water spouts and small tipping buckets.”

WATER PLAY: THE Christmas school holidays will arrive with a splash in the Bundaberg Region with the council set to start work on a new water play facility within the Norville Pool precinct in coming weeks. Contributed

Cr Learmonth said the perimeter of the pool precinct would be extended by 1800m² to accommodate a 8-16 years play area which was scheduled for completion in early 2019.

"This area, which will no doubt prove highly popular with kids of all ages, will feature a large slide and a zero depth play area with water spouts and a large tipping bucket.

"We will be working with our contractor to have this area delivered as soon as possible.

"While this construction will be taking place during the summer school break there will be minimal disruption to pool users due to the location of the play area and the nature of the work, which will not involve a high level of noise or dust.”

Divisional representative Cr Ross Sommerfeld said he was excited to see work underway on the water play facilities.

"These water play areas, catering for children aged 0 to 16 years will be a great asset for not only our local community but visitors to the region,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"During construction the contractor will make every effort to retain as many trees as possible to ensure we maintain the lovely, shady surrounds of the pool. An additional shade sail will also be installed over a section of the 8-16 years play area.”

WATER PLAY: THE Christmas school holidays will arrive with a splash in the Bundaberg Region with the council set to start work on a new water play facility within the Norville Pool precinct in coming weeks. Contributed

During construction there will be no interruption to pool or amenities access. Play area completion dates are an estimated timeline subject to change as a result of weather or unexpected construction delays.

This project has been supported by the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland program.