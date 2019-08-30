First LEGO certified store for Brisbane

Alceon Group has announced it will open a new Lego store Chermside, which will contain features similar to the Sydney store, which opened in March.

BRISBANE is about to get its first LEGO certified store.

Alceon Group, which holds the rights to open new LEGO stores in Australia and New Zealand, plans to open the store at Westfield Chermside before the end of the year.

Another new store is planned for QIC's Robina Town Centre on the Gold Coast.

Pick-A-Brick Walls are a key element of Lego Certified Stores.

The Chermside store will include key elements to all LEGO certified stores: Pick-A-Brick Walls, Build-Your-Own Minifigure stations and custom Lego brick engraving.

It will also incorporate many custom-built design features including brick built mosaics and 3D models of local icons.,

Alceon Group Executive Director Richard Facioni said, "We are confident that brick fans of all ages will enjoy these new world class retail experiences, with signature features that are a tribute to creativity and innovation.

"Supporting imagination is a central premise of the stores with many hands-on, interactive brick experiences."

There is already a LEGO Certified Store at Dreamworld, Coomera and a LEGO Education centre at South Brisbane

There is also Bricks n Fun, a LEGO Specialty Store and LEGO Buildroom, at Capalaba.