First joint fire training

THERE was a lot of firsts happening at the Calavos Rural Fire Station at the weekend.

Members of the Queensland Rural Fire Service from around the Bundaberg region joined forces for the first training session on the year.

The training was for new volunteers to learn basic fire fighting skill in a Firefighter Minimum Skills session.

The teams came from Calavos, Burnett Heads, Bingera Weir, and Booyan to tackle the brand new training modules.

Instructor Mark Murphy said it was the weekend went well especially as it was a new course.

The skills learnt and tested included every from how to operate the pumps and fire hoses to responding to wild fires.

"Being the first class for 2018 Bundaberg's newest volunteer firefighters will soon be able to respond to wild fires when they are signed off,” Mr Murphy said.

The QRFS are always looking for new members.

If you have an interest in joining a community-based emergency response team go to www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au

Topics:  bingera weir booyan bundaberg bungadoo calavos emergency services firefighter minimum skills fms mark murphy qrfs

