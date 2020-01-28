Menu
DEPOSIT SCHEME: Auswide managing director Martin Barrett says the bank wants to help customers secure home ownership.
News

First home buyers can now access deposit scheme at Auswide

Jay Fielding
jay.fielding@news-mail.com.au
28th Jan 2020 3:04 PM
BUNDABERG-based Auswide Bank has begun accepting submissions to reserve places under the Federal Government’s First Home Loan Deposit Scheme today.

The FHLDS Portal doesn’t open for processing of the reservation applications by non-major lenders until the scheme launch on Saturday.

But Auswide Bank today began encouraging first home buyers or mortgage brokers to check customer eligibility under the scheme and supply the relevant documentation required to support their reservation application.

The First Home Loan Deposit Scheme allows borrowers to enter the market with just a five per cent deposit.

Since starting on January 1, the banks have registered 3000 potential first home buyers under the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme.

In total, 10,000 places will be available this financial year and a further 10,000 from July.

An Auswide spokesman said allocation of the 5000 places launching this weekend was limited and on a “first in” basis so providing full and correct details in the first instance is an important part of securing a scheme guarantee, an Auswide spokesman said.

He said the bank, one of the non-major lenders arranging scheme guarantees to both broker-introduced and retail lending customers, and was already seeing an increase in the level of interest coming from first home buyers.

Auswide managing director Martin Barrett said the bank was looking forward to continuing to help customers to achieve home ownership “like we have for the past 50 years”.

“Securing a place in the scheme is important for these first home owners and we are committed to delivering the best opportunity at securing a place in the scheme for them,” Mr Barrett said.

New figures from the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation showed of the first 3000 applicants 25 per cent are aged 35 or older.

And those dominating the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme are singles, accounting for more than 60 per cent applicants.

NHFIC chief executive officer Nathan Dal Bon said pre-approvals under the scheme had come from every state and territory across city and regional areas.

And many have incomes that fall well below the thresholds, finally giving those on lower incomes hope in buying their first property.

“The average income for applicants with pre-approvals is well below the threshold for both singles and couples, allowing those on a modest income to buy their first home,” Mr Dal Bon said.

The data showed of the applicants so far the median taxable income was about $68,000 for singles and $108,000 for couples.

Successful applicants cannot have a taxable income of more than $125,000 while for couples their income cannot exceed $200,000.

First home buyers can apply to secure a place in the scheme by visiting the Auswide Bank website or alternatively their mortgage broker can seek to secure a place for them.

Click here for broker information.

auswide bank bundaberg first home loan deposit scheme
