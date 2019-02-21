First female candidate sets sights on Hinkler seat

GREENS CANDIDATE: Anne Jackson was among a number of silent protesters who attended a Bundaberg Regional Council meeting last month, to demonstrate their opposition to the controversial card.

ANNE Jackson is dedicated to giving a voice to the voiceless in the region.

The newly-announced Greens candidate is already making her voice heard in the community and actively fights against the Cashless Debit Card roll-out.

She says she wants to give the people of Hinkler a "fair go”.

Ms Jackson, a resident of the region for almost 20 years, is also the first female candidate for the electorate to be endorsed for the next federal election.

She says the lack of other females running is nothing short of disappointing, having been inspired by a former female Greens member herself.

"Its disappointing but I think the public life for a female (in politics) is not easy - it takes a bit of courage to do,” Ms Jackson said.

"It is difficult, I understand some women will not come forward with the amount of victimisation that happens.”

But Ms Jackson says she wants to be part of the change that turns the tide.

"We (Greens) trust our policies and the party, too. We root out evil when it shows its ugly head,” she said.

"The Greens are about uniting communities, supporting them with jobs for all of us and creating an inclusive future where community concerns are acknowledged.

"You never know what you can do until you try, and I'm committed to doing my best.”

Bundaberg hasn't seen a sitting female MP since former state member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson in 2015-2017.

Professor at the University of Adelaide Carol Johnson said if women weren't being selected based on "merit”, a solution may lie in parties implementing gender quotas.

"Members of parliament are meant to represent people ... female candidates would have to represent half of the population,” Professor Johnson said.

"I think in an ideal world you wouldn't need quotas because the merit of female candidates would be recognised, but we've seen the merit of women is not being recognised and in those circumstances it's reasonable to argue for quotas.”

Ms Jackson said she's set sights on improving public transport and hopes to see a new hospital built. She will continue to campaign against the CDC roll-out in the region.