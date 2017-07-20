First delivery for Knauf 'a sign of prosperity to come'

ON THE MOVE: A truck delivers gypsum from the port to Knauf's factory on Wednesday.

LOCAL members on both sides of politics have welcomed yesterday's inaugural delivery of gypsum to the Knauf factory as a milestone in the growth of the Port of Bundaberg.

"Finally after years of neglect, it's great to see this international enterprise getting off the ground right here at our port,” Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said.

"It's wonderful to see Knauf showing commitment and confidence in the Bundaberg port,” he said.

"This is great for the permanent jobs that Knauf will bring and associated jobs from other industries.”

Mark Bailey, who was ports minister until standing down last night over unrelated issues, said the arrival of MV Poavosa Wisdom VIII "not only ... marks the beginning of Knauf's plasterboard production but also potentially signals new opportunities for other dry bulk import products for the Port of Bundaberg.”

The State Government spent $4 million upgrading roads at the port.

"We expect an increase in minerals and bulk commodity trade through the port, including sugar, silica sands and wood pellets, as well as new industries wanting to be near existing operators like Knauf's plasterboard manufacturing facility,” Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson said.

Port manager Jason Pascoe said a gypsum shipment was expected every two to three months.

He said the port worked with government, industry and the community to explore development opportunities and he was excited by the future prospects following yesterday's shipment.