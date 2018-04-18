First day one to remember for new Bundy firey

NEW FACES: Stuart Jack, who made news two weeks ago when he rescued a woman (below) from the Burnett River, and Luke Griffin are the two newest fire fighters to join the Bundaberg team.

NEW FACES: Stuart Jack, who made news two weeks ago when he rescued a woman (below) from the Burnett River, and Luke Griffin are the two newest fire fighters to join the Bundaberg team. Ashley Clark

FIREFIGHTER Stuart Jack's first day on the job is one he will unlikely forget.

The new face at the Bundaberg Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station made a splash on to news pages recently when he was part of a swift water rescue.

It was his first day on the job for Bundaberg when he was tasked with saving a woman from the Burnett River after she fell off a rope swing and became injured.

Photos of Mr Jack in the water, pulling the woman to safety, made hearts melt across the region.

Mr Jack is one of two new fire fighters who have joined the local team.

It isn't the first rodeo for Luke Griffin and Mr Jack, who both have experience as fire fighters, having completed years of service in Gladstone and Rockhampton respectively.

The duo said they were looking forward to the next phase of their fire fighting careers in Bundaberg.

A woman building a swing out of rope from a tree along the Burnett River plunged into the water. Mike Knott BUN030418RIVER2

"Personally, every opportunity to help is a highlight,” Mr Griffin said.

"A lot of the time it is the knowledge that I have helped people in what is often not a good situation, making it slightly better for those involved.

"That is what we are here for.”

The pair agreed their job came with many challenges and both said they had worked through some major weather events in the past.

"Cyclone Marcia would have been one of the biggest things I have been involved in, as well as the floods on the Sunshine Coast and rescuing people there,” Mr Jack said.

"I was still in recruits when the 2013 floods came through Bundaberg and I came up and helped out on my weekends,” Mr Griffin said.

"While not an employee at the time, I was able to learn new skills and abilities and the training that I had done was able to be put to good use.”

The choice to become fire fighters wasn't hard for the duo, who said the role had many positives... including helping others.

"When I was looking into it, fire fighting came up as a job that many people retired in so I figured if people retire in the job they are clearly enjoying it and are happy, so that's where I wanted to be,” Mr Jack said.

"I was brought up around the fire service, my father was an auxiliary fire fighter and my mother was secretary of the fire brigade board,” Mr Griffin said.

"I was very fortunate to be offered a job.”

For those looking to apply for a fire fighting career, the pair said while the recruitment process was tough, persistence was key.

"It is a challenging process to get through and it has to be something you are passionate about,” Mr Griffin said.

"For every job offered there is 100 applicants - it is very competitive,” Mr Jack said.