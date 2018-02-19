Menu
First date interrupted by crash into river

MAKING A SPLASH: Police are investigating after a car has landed in the Kolan RIver at Bucca Crossing.
Mikayla Haupt
"I FELT like Jesus - I've never been so close to walking on water before.”

A Sunday night swim and trip to the Bucca Hotel sounded like the perfect first date for a Bundaberg man and Bucca woman, who did not want to be named.

However, their late-night swim was interrupted when a car launched into the river while they were in the water.

The usually quiet swimming spot was abuzz as emergency crews rushed to the sinking car at the Bucca Crossing.

"I tried to get out of the way as fast as I could, nearly running on water,” the woman said.

"This is our first date, so we thought we'd go for a night swim because it's usually pretty quiet and then a car lands in front of us.”

OFF THE ROAD: Where the car left the road before ending up in the Kolan River.
The Bundaberg man said it was hard to imagine how a second date would be able to top the first.

"It's pretty overwhelming and hard to say what's happened,” he said.

"I swam over to see if they were alright and didn't know what to expect but they were getting out as I got there.

"I'm from Bundy and thought heading out to Bucca for a different pub feel would be nice for a date - imagine what could happen on the second one.”

IN DEEP: A 25-year-old will face court charged with drink-driving.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two people were assessed by paramedics but only one required transport to Bundaberg Hospital, in a stable condition.

The spokesman said the other patient declined treatment or transport.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a 25-year-old man had been charged with drink-driving and driving while disqualified.

The man is due to appear in court on April 5.

GOING UNDER: A couple was swimming near where the car landed.
Topics:  bundaberg car kolan river

Bundaberg News Mail
