Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHAT A CATCH: Beau Gower with his giant trevally.
WHAT A CATCH: Beau Gower with his giant trevally. Beau Gower
Fishing

'First cast': Reeling in a big silver stunner

Mark Zita
by
14th Nov 2018 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR Gladstone-based fisherman Beau Gower, finding a giant trevally last week in waters south of the city was not expected.

"The weather turned out pretty badly," Mr Gower said.

"I only got about two or three hours worth of fishing."

While he got two smaller fish during this trip, he decided to drop a new lure and to his surprise, he managed to snag the 1.10m silver beauty.

"I managed to get it first cast," Mr Gower said.

Mr Gower has been fishing his whole life, but targeting giant trevally was a relatively new venture.

"I've only just gotten in to chasing GT's on poppers for the last two years," he said.

Mr Gower is a serious fisherman, using a Big Gear 14,000 Shimano twin-power reel with a PE8 rod to lure in the giant trevally, and has some tips for other fishermen.

"Look for big tides for giant trevallies, and find the current lines," he said.

Look for Fishing with Daz in this Friday's issue of The Observer.

catch of the week fishing giant trevally gladstone region
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'UN-AUSTRALIAN': Vet kicked out of Remembrance Day lunch

    premium_icon 'UN-AUSTRALIAN': Vet kicked out of Remembrance Day lunch

    Offbeat MATESHIP, getting a fair go and egalitarianism. Those are what some might call the pillars of Australian culture, especially for those who've served.

    Indigenous land practice to reduce greenhouse emissions

    premium_icon Indigenous land practice to reduce greenhouse emissions

    Environment New partnership to deliver for region

    Burnett Heads shooter to be deported after long prison term

    premium_icon Burnett Heads shooter to be deported after long prison term

    Crime Edward Blair Kennedy has been sentenced to seven years behind bars

    Local Partners