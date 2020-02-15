Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alligator Blood (right) edged out Catalyst in a thriller at Flemington. Picture: AAP
Alligator Blood (right) edged out Catalyst in a thriller at Flemington. Picture: AAP
Horses

Alligator takes first blood in epic battle with Kiwi

by Leo Schlink
15th Feb 2020 4:58 PM

IT HAD echoes of a prize-fight showdown and the CS Hayes Stakes (1400m) clash between Alligator Blood and Catalyst duly lived up to its billing as the star three-year-olds shared a stirring two-horse battle.

Alligator Blood was headed several times in the straight before fending off Catalyst by a head in a mouth-watering prelude to the Australian Guineas and All-Star Mile.

"That will go down in history that race, the little Queenslander fighting back off the canvas," trainer David Vandyke said after Alligator Blood's ninth victory from 10 starts.

"They are a couple of stars those two.

"When Catalyst got to him I thought we were going to run second.

"I was watching the sectionals and they were going hard before the corner and he was sort of softened a bit by Catalyst early.

"They were going stride for stride - he just got the edge the last 50m and showed his class.

"Wow, that's his best performance.

 

 

"We've never seen him go head and head with another horse, he usually gets there pretty quick and he's dominant.

"They didn't muck around, some of the sectionals were pretty slick and you can't go much quicker than what they did on a soft track."

Trainer David Vandyke plants a kiss on Alligator Blood after his gutsy win. Picture: Getty Images
Trainer David Vandyke plants a kiss on Alligator Blood after his gutsy win. Picture: Getty Images

Reminiscent of the 1986 Cox Plate war between Bonecrusher and Our Waverley Star, Alligator Blood and Catalyst raced together from the 1200m to the post.

"He (Alligator Blood) was headed multiple times but he is true to his name," jockey Ryan Maloney said.

"It feels like a Group 1 (win) - I can't be more proud of this horse and after we went a furlong I said to James McDonald that it was a match race."

FormGuide

More Stories

Show More
alligator blood all-star mile australian guineas catalyst cs hayes stakes flemington james mcdonald ryan maloney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crews called to three-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Crews called to three-vehicle crash

        News PARAMEDICS have taken one patient to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after a three-vehicle crash.

        Police investigate stolen jet ski and box trailer

        premium_icon Police investigate stolen jet ski and box trailer

        News Sen Const Duncan said anyone with information about the incident are urged to...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Remembering St Mary’s: First Sunday mass since church destroyed

        premium_icon Remembering St Mary’s: First Sunday mass since church...

        News MEMBERS of the community are invited to attend a meeting to share memories of St...